Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle lawsuit over It Ends With Us film

Co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled a lawsuit arising from the filming of the 2024 movie It Ends With Us.

The settlement comes just ahead of a trial scheduled to begin in May, during which both stars were expected to testify.

The Hollywood legal battle began in 2024 when Lively sued Baldoni, accusing him of harassment, sexual misconduct and a smear campaign on the set of their hit movie.

He denied those accusations and filed a countersuit. The litigation revealed the private dealings of Hollywood elites, including texts and emails from Lively, Baldoni, and their host of A-list friends.

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