Bolt celebrates driver excellence with rewards for top performers in Ghana

A group of high-performing Bolt driver-partners in Accra has been recognised for their dedication, professionalism, and contribution to the platform through a driver rewards initiative aimed at celebrating excellence and supporting driver welfare.

The initiative rewarded 20 driver-partners who distinguished themselves through high ratings and completed rides. Among the top-performing winners were Davis Kobbson Afealetey, who received a television set, Emmanuel Yaokpuie, who took home an air conditioner, and Samuel Bissah, who was awarded a chest freezer.

Bolt also recognised Stephen Gumala as its top Bolt Send courier and he also received a television set for his outstanding performance.

In total, ten driver-partners received household appliances, including televisions, microwaves, air conditioners, washing machines, and chest freezers, while another ten were presented with fuel vouchers and power banks to support their day-to-day activities.

The recognition programme forms part of Bolt’s efforts to strengthen engagement with driver-partners and acknowledge the important role they play in connecting people to opportunities, work, and essential services every day.

Speaking on the initiative, Teddy Appah-Dankyi, Senior General Manager for West Africa at Bolt, said, “Our driver-partners are at the heart of everything we do. Their commitment, professionalism, and hard work help make reliable transportation possible for thousands of people every day. This initiative is an opportunity to recognise their efforts and show our appreciation for the value they bring to the platform.”

He added, “We believe that supporting drivers should go beyond the trips completed on the platform. It is important to create opportunities that positively impact their lives and those of their families.

Recognising outstanding performance is one of the ways we continue to build a stronger and more rewarding experience for our driver-partners.”

The rewards initiative highlights Bolt's broader focus on driver welfare, as the company continues to invest in measures designed to improve the driver experience, including safety initiatives, training programmes, and access to benefits that support drivers both on and off the road.

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