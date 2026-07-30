Bolt: More than 90% of ride-hailing trips in Ghana are booked through affordable categories

More than 90 per cent of ride-hailing trips across Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi are booked through Bolt's Standard and Economy categories, underscoring the importance of affordability in how Ghanaians use app-based transport services, according to the company's latest mobility insights.

The data shows that while low-cost transport remains the preferred option for most commuters, demand for premium services is gradually increasing.

Bolt said Comfort and Premium rides now account for between five and seven per cent of all trips in Ghana's three largest cities, with demand for Comfort rides rising between three and five times since the company expanded driver availability in that category in March 2025. Accra recorded the highest level of adoption.

The company said the trend reflects changing travel preferences, with more passengers opting for premium services for occasions such as airport transfers, business meetings and other trips where additional comfort is preferred.

Bolt noted that a Comfort ride typically costs about one-and-a-half times the fare of a Standard trip, suggesting that affordability continues to influence everyday travel decisions despite the growing interest in higher-end options.

Senior General Manager of Bolt Ghana, Teddy Appa-Dankyi, said affordability remains the primary consideration for most passengers, even as more customers choose premium services for selected journeys.

"Affordability remains at the heart of how most Ghanaians use ride-hailing. Whether it's commuting to work, running errands or getting around the city, people are looking for transport that offers value for money.

At the same time, we're seeing more customers choose premium ride categories when the occasion calls for it," he said, adding that Bolt will continue expanding its range of transport options to give passengers greater flexibility while creating additional earning opportunities for drivers operating higher-end vehicles.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.