Bond market: Turnover declined by 17% to GH¢475m

Trade activity in the secondary bond market moderated 17.27% week-on-week to GH¢475 million, compared to last week’s strong turnover.

This comes after a holiday-induced pause, reflecting thinner participation during the week.

The shorter end (2027–2030 maturities) contributed 86% of market volumes, closing the week at a weighted average Yield-To-Maturity (YTM) of 11.27%.

The belly (2031–2034) and tail (2035–2038) accounted for 14% of volumes traded at a weighted YTM of 12.34%.

“We believe softer week-on-week turnover was driven by the holiday period, with participants tilting towards shorter-duration instruments amid a gradual uptick in yields”, said Databank Research.

It expects cautious trading activity in the coming weeks ahead of the May'26 inflation announcement on Wednesday, which will anchor yield expectations and guide positioning for this week's market activity.

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