Bond market: Turnover declined by 17% to GH¢475m

Audio By Carbonatix
Trade activity in the secondary bond market moderated 17.27% week-on-week to GH¢475 million, compared to last week’s strong turnover.
This comes after a holiday-induced pause, reflecting thinner participation during the week.
The shorter end (2027–2030 maturities) contributed 86% of market volumes, closing the week at a weighted average Yield-To-Maturity (YTM) of 11.27%.
The belly (2031–2034) and tail (2035–2038) accounted for 14% of volumes traded at a weighted YTM of 12.34%.
“We believe softer week-on-week turnover was driven by the holiday period, with participants tilting towards shorter-duration instruments amid a gradual uptick in yields”, said Databank Research.
It expects cautious trading activity in the coming weeks ahead of the May'26 inflation announcement on Wednesday, which will anchor yield expectations and guide positioning for this week's market activity.
Latest Stories
-
Black Queens open camp in Accra as WAFCON preparations continue
49 seconds
-
Two people shot dead amid Kenya protests against US Ebola quarantine centre plan
5 minutes
-
Chizzy Wailer to headline 2026 Ghana Cultural Music Showcase at Caribana
9 minutes
-
US$4bn rice imports by West African countries untenable – Dep. Finance Minister
12 minutes
-
Tema Police intercept sacks of suspected Indian hemp; one arrested
21 minutes
-
Lupus advocates take fight to Parliament, push for stronger support for patients
22 minutes
-
‘Because I said so’ is unconstitutional: Rethinking public power in Ghana
27 minutes
-
Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship delivers premium sporting and lifestyle experience
38 minutes
-
15 killed, 25 injured in horrific Peki-Tsame road crash
42 minutes
-
NPA boss Godwin Tameklo honoured for public sector leadership at Ghana CEO Summit
48 minutes
-
Massive Russian attack on cities across Ukraine kills at least 18 people
50 minutes
-
Transport operator granted GH¢50,000 bail for allegedly hiring men to threaten Ashanti GPRTU chairman
1 hour
-
Ntim Fordjour rejects claims anti-LGBTQ+ Bill criminalises counselling and healthcare
1 hour
-
Road maintenance contractors threaten protest over six years’ arrears
1 hour
-
Bond market: Turnover declined by 17% to GH¢475m
1 hour