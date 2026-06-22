Boy, 3, no longer critical after crocodile attack

A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after ending up in a crocodile enclosure is no longer in a critical condition, police confirmed.

The boy was attacked by at least one crocodile, the BBC understands, following an incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police has arrested and bailed a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The boy is no longer critical and is in a stable condition in hospital."

Officers said they were called to the zoo at 13:34 BST on Thursday.

Police said the boy, who was from Cambridgeshire and visiting the zoo with his family, sustained serious injuries "while in the enclosure" and was pulled out by zoo staff.

He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The zoo at Johnsons of Old Hurst is in the Cambridgeshire village of Old Hurst.

It houses more than 100 animals including lions and tigers. The fully licensed site includes a farm, cafe and butcher's shop, which opened 20 years ago, while its crocodile house was built in 2009.

Police said the crocodiles had not been seized or killed.

Police arrested a man from Norfolk, who was believed to not know the child, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect is believed to have learning disabilities and had been on a trip to the zoo with carers.

He was released on bail until 18 September, and police said he was "assessed as not being fit for interview".

People may be considered unfit for interview because of their physical or mental state.

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