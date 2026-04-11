“BP Soul Travel and Tours scored the highest marks” – Sports Minister Kofi Adams endorses agency for World Cup travel

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has endorsed BP Soul Travel and Tours as one of the top options for Ghanaian fans planning to travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at the launch of the travel and tour company, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry undertook a rigorous vetting process to ensure that only credible agencies are cleared to facilitate travel arrangements for supporters.
“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has taken the step to request that all travel and tour companies that have expressed interest [in taking fans to the World Cup] submit their documentation,” he said.
“We have analysed these documents, we have gone through them, and all those who don’t have the appropriate documentation, we have sieved them out. BP Soul Travel and Tours was one of the companies which scored the highest marks across all fronts, and that is why I am very confident to be here because everything they presented was correct,” he added.
Kofi Adams further assured fans of reliable service delivery when using the agency for travel to the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
“Be assured that when you’re arranging your travel to the USA, Canada and Mexico for the FIFA World Cup through BP Soul Travel and Tours, you are assured of good delivery,” he stated.
“They are among the travel and tour companies that have scored really high points.”
The endorsement comes as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ghanaian supporters expected to travel in numbers to support the Black Stars on the global stage.
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