Black Stars is my biggest challenge yet – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has described his new role as the most challenging yet in his career.
Queiroz was speaking at his first media engagement as the Ghana Football Association outdoored him to the Ghanaian press on Thursday afternoon at the Alisa Hotel.
"After eight national teams and important competitions, this is the biggest challenge of my life and I am ready for that."
The former Portugal and Real Madrid coach assured Ghanaians of his full commitment.
"I can promise you that I will bring all my 40 years of my experience to the job. I will give everything for Ghana."
Queiroz has joined Ghana on a four-month contract to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Ghana have been drawn against Panama, England, and Croatia.
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