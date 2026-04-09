“Black Stars have what it takes to win the World Cup” – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, is confident that the Black Stars can win the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The Black Stars, who will enter the tournament as the lowest-ranked of the 48 participating teams, have been drawn in Group L with Panama, England, and Croatia.
Yet Kofi Adams, speaking to Channel One TV, said Ghana can beat the odds and win the tournament.
‘‘I will say that we are preparing. If I tell you that we are ready...we don’t even have a head coach. So it means that we are not fully ready yet. But I see us being ready by the time it's time for us to play our first game - against Panama.’’
Adams added, ‘‘This is a World Cup that I see us doing well. We should be hopeful. We may not have the best of players that we had in some time past, based on them playing together for some time. But we still have what it takes for us to go very, very far. Maybe possibly even win the World Cup.’’
Ghana will be making its fifth World Cup appearance, having previously participated in the tournament in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.
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