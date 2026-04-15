Boston to charge fans $95 for bus to Gillette Stadium during the World Cup

Boston’s World Cup host committee has announced it will be providing a bus service to and from Gillette Stadium during the World Cup, for which they will charge passengers $95 per seat.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) confirmed it intended to quadruple its usual prices for a round-trip train ticket from the center of Boston to Gillette Stadium during the 2026 World Cup. This hiked a return rail ticket from $20 for NFL games involving the New England Patriots, up to $80 for the 27-mile journey during the World Cup.

Now, Boston’s host committee has rolled out a bus service to take fans to the stadium in Foxboro for an even higher price of $95. As with the train service, there will be no concessionary prices for children, adults over 60, or for passengers with accessibility needs. The Athletic reported last week that the price may be as high as $90, but the final announced price on Tuesday morning came in even higher at $95 (£70).

The service, known as the Boston Stadium Express, will be operated in partnership with Yankee Line, a Massachusetts-based motorcoach company, and says it will aim to serve 10,000 fans per game.

A new release said the bus service will have over 20 strategically located pickup points across Greater Boston and the surrounding region, including the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence and Boston Logan International. The committee is also collaborating with over 100 hotel properties across the region to provide close-by pick-up and drop-off locations. The buses will provide service from three hours before a game, with the return service leaving the stadium around 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and require a valid, same-day World Cup match ticket in order to board. The news release warned locals and visitors to “expect road closures, turn restrictions, and traffic shifts around downtown Boston and Boston Stadium during the Tournament” (Gillette Stadium will be known as Boston Stadium during the World Cup).

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