Buffer Stock holds the line, but perishables expose cracks in school feeding chain – Deputy CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company has acknowledged that while the supply of non-perishable food items remains stable, persistent challenges with perishables continue to disrupt meals in secondary schools.
Osmond Amuah, speaking on JoyNews' PM Express, said the situation is improving but not fully resolved.
“We are just happy, from a buffer stock perspective, that this matter seems to be finding a solution,” he noted, pointing to recent efforts to stabilise the system.
He explained that the core of the problem lies in how schools procure perishable items such as vegetables.
“At the head of the matter is perishables, which the schools themselves procure,” he said, contrasting this with the structured system for non-perishables, where Buffer Stock and the Ghana Commodity Exchange provide support.
According to him, Buffer Stock supplies 18 categories of non-perishable items, including both pre-packed and raw produce.
The agency, though government-owned, operates as a limited-liability entity and leverages private-sector financing to ensure consistent deliveries.
“We’ve been able to bridge finance for the private sector to do the deliveries on your behalf,” he said, adding that suppliers can hold stock without immediate pressure because the goods are non-perishable.
That reliability, however, does not extend to fresh food.
“However, you cannot cook when you don’t have vegetables,” Mr Amuah stressed, underscoring the practical consequences for schools.
He pointed directly to delayed payments for perishables as a major trigger of the disruptions.
“Whatever problems that persist… due to the lack of payment for perishables that they’ve already consumed, it means the students cannot feed,” he said, warning that students must remain “at the heart of everything that is going on.”
Mr Amuah rejected suggestions of deliberate delays, attributing the problem instead to structural and regulatory constraints.
“I do not think that the delay in perishables is deliberate on anybody’s part,” he said, citing procurement challenges and audit concerns.
He also highlighted rising enrolment as an added strain on the system.
“Student population at the secondary level is growing… the enrollment of SS one alone is in excess of 300,000 students,” he said, noting that funding has not kept pace with demand.
Latest Stories
-
‘Prioritize prudent stores and inventory practices for value-based procurement’
9 minutes
-
When truth moves faster than trust: Journalism in the age of instant information
17 minutes
-
Minor Hotels enters West Africa with NH Collection Accra signing
22 minutes
-
Volta Regional Minister inaugurates Governing Board of Youth Development Fund in Ho
1 hour
-
‘Weakening the Watchdog?’ – GLOSARGG warns against Quo Warranto OSP
1 hour
-
Buffer Stock holds the line, but perishables expose cracks in school feeding chain – Deputy CEO
1 hour
-
Coalition of unpaid teachers protests arrears payment gap from 2023 to July 2024
1 hour
-
Ashanti West ECG appeals to residents to help protect poles, cables and transformers
1 hour
-
No vegetables means no meals – Buffer Stock on SHS food shortage
1 hour
-
CBG organises free health screening for residents in Kanda community
2 hours
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
2 hours
-
CCC 2026 Spirit of Revival with Rev Eastwood Anaba set to renew purpose and faith among congregants
2 hours
-
MyHelp–YourHelp Foundation donates GH¢85K worth of relief items to Nsawam Female Prison
3 hours
-
Chamber of Mines rejects ‘colonial relic’ claim, defends Ghana’s mining fiscal regime
3 hours
-
NSA, Absa partner to roll out overdraft lifeline for National Service Personnel
3 hours