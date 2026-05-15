Trump ethics filing reveals thousands of trades tied to US corporate securities

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)/2026-03-04 05:40:03/

U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a flurry of at least $220 million in financial transactions involving the securities of major U.S. companies earlier this year, according to two new financial disclosure forms released on Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The new reports cover the first three months of 2026 and report transaction values in broad ranges rather than exact amounts, showing a ​cumulative value of between $220 million and around $750 million.

The purchases included securities linked to companies such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Oracle, Broadcom, Bank of America ⁠, and Goldman Sachs, as well as trades in municipal bonds.

Examples of large purchases, valued at between $1 million and $5 million each, included an S&P 500 Index fund, Nvidia Corp., and Apple Inc.

Large sales of between $5 million and $25 million each included Microsoft, Amazon and Meta. The filing does not always make the type of security explicit, such as whether it was a stock or a corporate bond.

The filings also do not make clear in what accounts the transactions ​took place or who placed the trades. The president's assets are held in a trust controlled by ‌his children, ⁠while some of the transactions in the new filings indicate that a broker acted as an agent.

The White House press office referred questions to the Trump Organisation. An attorney for Trump Org did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since returning to the White House last year, Donald Trump has repeatedly disclosed financial transactions through a series of public ethics filings, showing trades in both municipal debt and securities issued by major corporations.

The disclosure forms are required under federal ethics rules and provide only a partial snapshot of an official’s financial activity because they list transactions above $1,000 in broad value bands and do not disclose exact prices, profits, or whether assets were purchased directly or through managed accounts. ⁠

The ​president's annual financial disclosure, a broader filing that includes business ​assets and income, such as golf resorts and crypto ventures, is expected in the coming months.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.