Ghanaian brothers, U.S.-based woman indicted in alleged romance fraud targeting elderly Americans

Image source: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Two Ghanaian brothers and a woman based in the United States have been indicted over their alleged involvement in an international romance fraud network accused of targeting elderly Americans through dating websites and social media platforms.

According to a newly unsealed indictment in United States v. Jamal Abubakari, et al., the accused persons are Jamal Abubakari, also known as Jamal Abubakar and “Arrangement,” Kamal Abubakari, also known as Kamal Abubakar and “Lancaster,” and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, also known as Amanda Joy Glum and Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman.

All three were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

U.S. prosecutors allege that between July 2024 and April 2026, the group conspired with others to run romance scams by using fake identities to establish emotional and romantic relationships with victims, most of whom were elderly Americans.

After gaining the trust of victims through fabricated stories, the suspects allegedly convinced them to send money through wire transfers into accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy. Investigators say portions of the funds were later transferred to accomplices in Ghana and other locations.

The indictment charges the accused persons with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Authorities say the case forms part of a broader crackdown on alleged Ghana-linked fraud syndicates targeting elderly victims in the United States.

Several related cases have already resulted in convictions and lengthy prison sentences.

In one of the cases, Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, and Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni and Slab, were charged in December 2025 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Other defendants linked to separate but related schemes have already been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 months to 108 months after pleading guilty.

The investigation was led by the FBI Cleveland Division with support from several U.S. and Ghanaian agencies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Police Service, Cyber Security Authority, Ghana Immigration Service and the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Elliot Morrison for the Northern District of Ohio.

Authorities stressed that an indictment is only an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The case is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative, which focuses on combating elder abuse, financial fraud and scams targeting older citizens.

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