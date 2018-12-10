Shell customers meet management, get more than expected

Some staff of Vivo Energy Ghana interacting with a customer

Great companies are ones that continually give more value to their customers. Customer relationship is a lifetime commitment, which needs to be sustained for mutually beneficial purposes.

The Shell brand has been in Ghana for the past 90 years and has enjoyed a very good relationship with customers over the years.

To strengthen this relationship and give more value to customers, Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributors and marketers of Shell branded products and services, has held its annual Shell Customer Contact Day across the country to interact with customers, show appreciation for their loyalty and solicit customer feedback at selected Shell service stations, lorry parks and lubricants distributor outlets nationwide.

This year’s Shell Customer Contact Day, which was under the theme, giving customers more value than expected had over 150 management and staff from Vivo Energy Ghana visiting selected Shell service stations, lorry parks and lubricant hubs across the country to interact with customers. Customers were also given branded souvenirs including T-shirts, free fuel, meal coupons, drinks, and air fresheners, amongst others.

Representing the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, the Finance Manager, Mr. Jean-Michel Arlandis, said the Shell brand could not have been successful all these years without the loyalty of its cherished customers.

“As part of giving more value to our customers, the Shell brand recently embarked on a campaign dubbed Chairman Baako P3 to celebrate Taxi and Trotro drivers across the country and provide customised offers for them”, he said.

Mr Jean-Michel Arlandis, Finance Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, attending to a client at the Airport Shell

In addition, Vivo Energy Ghana also introduced the Shell Helix 5W-30 lubricant, which is formulated using a unique combination of the revolutionary Shell Pure Plus Technology with Active Cleansing Technology that delivers very higher levels of cleansing and protection for engines.

Today, the Shell brand has the highest number of quick-service restaurants in the oil marketing industry and customers can now visit KFC, Starbites, Chicken Inn, Counter burger and Burger King outlets at Shell service stations, to enjoy good food on the go and spend quality time with their families.

An excited customer at the Airport City Shell service station, Mrs Gloria Anokye said: “Not every company appreciates and recognises its customers like this. I will urge the company to undertake this exercise on quarterly basis.”