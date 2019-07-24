NIB MD calls for realignment as bank rebounds

Share

Samuel Sarpong, Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB)

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) is confident the bank will soon experience a rebound in its operations and take an enviable place in the banking industry.

Samuel Sarpong said this at a recent durbar aimed at boosting staff morale towards the attainment of the bank’s transformational agenda for the bank.

He noted that it was crucial for both the management and staff to be well informed about the current position of the Bank to help them appreciate the task ahead.

The highly experienced banker who spearheaded the re-positioning of GCB Bank is poised to replicate that feat at NIB following his recent appointment.

Mr Sarpong said NIB possesses the needed structures and competencies for growth.

He, however, added that “for the Bank to attain its vision, all aspects of the business will have to be realigned.

Citing some of the to-do’s he stated the restoration of tenets of good corporate governance and improved financial performance backed by a strong financial reporting integrity as well as products and services enhancement and digital banking offerings.

On his vision for the bank, Mr Sarpong said, “I see a well-managed, modern and highly profitable Ghanaian-owned bank, offering solutions that help businesses grow, and supporting Ghana’s industrialization agenda. Only a profitable NIB would give us the clout to employ a lot more staff, and the ability to facilitate growth and sustenance of other businesses.

“A highly profitable NIB would also put us in a position to embark on highly effective Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives like building schools, boreholes, etc.”

He added that “a good and strong leadership, coupled with strict adherence to corporate governance practices and a strong desire to meeting all Bank of Ghana as well as international regulations, and deploying state-of-the-art banking solutions are some of the key measures that will be taken to bring about the desired reinvigoration at NIB.”

To achieve all these as timely as possible, Mr Sarpong implored all staff of the Bank to among other things be more disciplined, strive for high performance and excellence, and be willing to go the extra mile.