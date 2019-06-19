Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), the operator of the Jubilee Field, has beefed up security on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah after a contractor jumped overboard, Tuesday.
Tullow says full emergency response procedures were activated after the incident and the contractor was rescued eight minutes after the incident.
“The individual received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following medical assessment,” the company said Wednesday.
It added, “Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities.”
According to the company, the safety and security of all its staff both offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to them and the company will continue to observe key safety measures.
It added, “Jubilee operations were not impacted and continue.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- 3rd China Trade Week opens in Accra
- Ecobank named ‘Best Retail Bank in Africa’
- HK billionaire to pay $14m in tuition fees for Chinese students
- MP calls for increased investment in renewable energy
- Dalex rewards top performing sales staff with trip to Dubai
- Ghana’s economy grew by 6.7% in Q1 of 2019
- Tullow beefs up security on FPSO Kwame Nkrumah after man jumps overboard
- ‘They can’t be bothered’ – SEC accused as millions get locked up in troubled firms
- The world now has three people worth more than $100bn each
- Boeing ends sales drought, announcing first new airplane orders in three months
- West African countries resolve to improve maritime safety
- Farmers commend government on floor price for cocoa
- Savings and Loans sector cleanup to start before September - Finance Minister
- Baker Hughes commended for supporting Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity programme
- Central Bank Governors in West Africa commit to 2020 deadline for common currency