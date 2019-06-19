Tullow beefs up security on FPSO Kwame Nkrumah after man jumps overboard

Tullow beefs up security on FPSO Kwame Nkrumah after man jumps overboard
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 19-06-2019 Time: 02:06:27:pm
Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), the operator of the Jubilee Field, has beefed up security on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah after a contractor jumped overboard, Tuesday.  

Tullow says full emergency response procedures were activated after the incident and the contractor was rescued eight minutes after the incident.

“The individual received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following medical assessment,” the company said Wednesday.

It added, “Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities.” 

According to the company, the safety and security of all its staff both offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to them and the company will continue to observe key safety measures. 

It added, “Jubilee operations were not impacted and continue.”

 



