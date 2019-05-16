Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana executives pay courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana executives pay courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Executives of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) Ghana, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The visit was to congratulate him on the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool and to introduce Mr Thomas Attah John who assumed leadership of the Bank in March 2018.

Speaking to GT Bank’s commitment to retail and business customers, Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Attah John said, “Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana is proud to be associated with His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Asanteman Traditional Council. Over the last decade, our bank has played an integral role in the daily lives of retail customers in Asanteman – providing superior banking solutions and making our services available to all via digital and e-channels.

“We are also proud that GTBank continues to deliver end-to-end financial solutions to SMEs and large companies in the region – empowering them to contribute to job creation and the development of Asanteman. We remain committed to expanding our footprint as the bank of choice for retail customers and businesses within the Ashanti region.”

He added, “on behalf of the Board and employees of GT Bank, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his successful 20 years reign and for his exemplary leadership which has fostered development and peace within Asanteman and beyond.”

The Asantehene praised GT Bank for showing strong leadership in electronic banking, for introducing innovative financial products for retail customers and businesses and the bank’s CSR programmes in education, health care and community development. 

Mr Attah John reiterated GT Bank’s commitment to supporting projects championed by His Royal Majesty.



