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Businessman and Kessben Group CEO Stephen Kwabena Kesse dies at 68

Source: Myjoyonline  
  20 August 2026 11:35am
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Kumasi-based businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kwabena Kesse, has passed away.

The CEO of KESSBEN Group of Companies is said to have died after an illness.

He was 68 years old.

Born on September 12, 1957, he grew up in North Suntreso in Kumasi and successfully managed a group of complex businesses as an entrepreneur for over 30 years.

The Kessben Group he formed is an umbrella for a number of registered companies: Kessben Travel and Tours, Kessben Driving School, Kessben Computer School, Kessben Shipping and Forwarding Ltd., Fosua Hotel and Conference Centre, Kessben University College, Kessben Consult, and Kessben Foundation—as well as Kessben FM Limited.

He was the sole shareholder of Kessben FM Limited, the company under which his media businesses, Kessben TV, Aseda TV, and Kessben FM, are registered.

He also held majority shares in Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd.

He was a known philanthropist and served on the National Peace Council between 2004 and 2010.

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