Art can be lucrative, but have a side hustle – Aewura Arts to fellow artists

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian pencil artist and co-founder of RNH Imports, Aewura Adjoa, has encouraged fellow artists to explore other income streams alongside their creative work.
Sharing her story on The Career Trail programme on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she said making a living from art is possible, but depending solely on her artwork is not enough. She believes in having other ventures that can provide additional income.
“It’s not like a government pay that goes to pay monthly and all that. So you, the human, have to position yourself well. You have to put in the work yourself. You have to push yourself to get the customers. It doesn't just come by chance. You have to put in the hard work,” she said.
“If you ask me to get a side job, I would say 100% yes. I'm someone that doesn't like doing one thing. So as much as the art business is lucrative, and I can depend on it for survival, I still love to explore other ventures, she continued.
That mindset has seen her venture into other businesses over the years.
“I used to do beads era, beads and all that. So, aside the drawing, I used to do beads,” she recalled.
Today, Aewura Adjoa is also involved in RnH Imports, a business she runs with her husband.
“Now we do R&H Imports. So that's together with my husband. We import things from China to Ghana. And then if you have goods in China, you want to bring them to Ghana. So we have a warehouse here in Ghana and in China as well. So we ship things into the country for customers. And then we help people also source things from China,” she said.
“It is therefore necessary to have a side business as an artist,” she re-echoed.
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