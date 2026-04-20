CAGD rejects viral claim of GH¢427m ‘unearned salaries,’ says payroll system cannot pay beyond approved limits

Audio By Carbonatix
The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has dismissed a social media publication alleging that a senior civil servant at the Defence Ministry received unearned salaries totalling GH¢427 million over a 29-month period.
The report, attributed to “The Fourth Estate” and published on April 20, 2026, claimed the payments averaged more than GH¢14 million per month and suggested the figures were highlighted in a recent Auditor-General’s report covering January 2023 to June 2025.
In a response, the CAGD described the claims as misleading and defended the integrity of the government payroll system, insisting that strong controls and automated safeguards prevent such anomalies.
“The Government payroll system runs on controls and automations which allow only approved pay structures by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to be processed for employees eligible under their conditions of service,” the Department stated.
It further explained that salary payments are not processed without oversight from covered entities.
“Monthly salaries are paid to eligible employees on the Government of Ghana payroll after online validation of these payments by the Heads of the various Covered Entities.”
The CAGD added that additional internal checks are applied before payments are made.
“These monthly payments are further subjected to internal quality processes to validate each salary payment in terms of acceptable ranges with particular focus on monthly variances, validation of condition of service, above range analysis, validation of total payments to the bank, among others.”
On the basis of these controls, the Department insisted the allegation was not feasible.
“It is therefore impossible under the current payroll arrangement to pay a government employee salary in excess of what is legally due that employee,” it said.
The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department also urged caution in the dissemination of such claims, emphasising its willingness to engage in verification.
“The CAGD maintains an open-door policy, and we therefore expect that any such claims should be verified before publication.”
The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in public sector payroll accountability and ongoing scrutiny of government expenditure systems.
Latest Stories
-
Nigeria police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers, including exam-bound students
5 minutes
-
CAGD rejects viral claim of GH¢427m ‘unearned salaries,’ says payroll system cannot pay beyond approved limits
16 minutes
-
GETFund, police leadership explore strategic partnership on education and capacity building
26 minutes
-
‘Opemsuo Wheat’: Asantehene blesses landmark project to end Ghana’s $450m import addiction
35 minutes
-
Police, CSSM join forces to build trust and fight Sahel extremism
38 minutes
-
8 National Security operatives granted bail for allegedly robbing illegal miners in Assin-Awisam
47 minutes
-
IERPP flags ‘opaqueness’ in Damang mining contract, calls for due process reforms
51 minutes
-
Government to procure 2 rice mills to ease post-harvest losses, boost food security – NAFCO boss
58 minutes
-
Gbintiri residents boycott market revenue payment over accountability, alleged 24-hour economy exclusion
1 hour
-
Family of late Sawla MP performs funeral without mortal remains of the deceased
1 hour
-
Soho Jazz Club kicks off with the Jazz Brothers
2 hours
-
Muzic Mensah surpasses 1.3 million Boomplay streams as ‘All Correct’ gains traction
2 hours
-
Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz to meet media in Accra on thursday
2 hours
-
Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman
2 hours
-
IERPP warns of a ‘systematic siege’ of Ghana’s natural resources
2 hours