Carlos Queiroz will bring discipline to Black Stars – Faisal Chibsah

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FIFA High-Performance Specialist Faisal Chibsah has expressed confidence in the ability of newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz to bring “discipline” that he believes was lacking under the previous coach.
Otto Addo was dismissed after a run of four defeats in international friendlies, with three months to go before the World Cup.
Portuguese tactician Queiroz has been hired on a four-month deal as a replacement until the end of the 48-team expanded tournament.
Speaking to JoyNews, Chibsah said he is confident about the competence of the 73-year-old, who has had notable stints including as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and as a coach at Real Madrid.
“He will bring a bit of discipline to the team, which for me was lacking a lot. We would see [discipline] and also [Ghana would] definitely get an identity.”
“The challenge for Carlos now would be how adaptable he can be taking on Ghana.”
“Iran, Oman, Qatar [recent jobs of Queiroz] are not Ghana. Ghana, we expect more.”
Queiroz described the role as “not just another job [but] a mission” ahead of the global tournament.
The Black Stars are targeting a place in the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.
Ghana face England, Croatia, and Panama in Group L.
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