Chamber of Aquaculture, Virbac train farmers on biosecurity and disease control

Fish farmers in Ghana have been urged to adopt stronger biosecurity measures and vaccination practices as disease outbreaks continue to affect productivity in the aquaculture sector.

This follows a technical training workshop held on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Volta River Authority in Akuse, Eastern Region.

The workshop brought together farmers and stakeholders and was organized by the Chamber of Aquaculture Ghana in partnership with animal health company Virbac and the Blue Food Innovation Hub. The training was sponsored by Virbac.

Rising Disease Burden in Aquaculture

Experts at the workshop raised concerns over the continued impact of diseases such as Streptococcus infections and the Infectious Spleen and Kidney Necrosis Virus (ISKNV), which remain major causes of losses in tilapia farming.

They explained that while ISKNV mainly affects fingerlings at early production stages, bacterial infections such as Streptococcus typically affect larger fish, often above 150 grams, at which point farmers have already invested significantly in feed and production costs.

According to experts, mortality at this stage results in severe financial losses, making disease prevention critical to farm survival.

A Virbac aquaculture expert, Sandy Chatham, stressed that strict biosecurity practices remain the most effective way to reduce disease spread and farm losses.

“Most of the losses we see can be reduced significantly if farmers act early and maintain strict hygiene protocols on their farms,” he said.

He highlighted key measures, including immediate removal of dead or sick fish, strict mortality management, and temporary feed withdrawal for at least three days during suspected outbreaks to reduce stress and slow transmission.

The workshop also highlighted vaccination as an emerging and sustainable tool in disease control within aquaculture.

Experts noted that fish vaccination involves administering controlled doses to sedated fish, with field results showing survival rates above 85 percent in vaccinated stocks, alongside improved growth performance.

They added that vaccination is increasingly important as antibiotic resistance grows, particularly against Streptococcus 1B strains reported in Lake Volta.

WRC Warns on Environmental Compliance

The Water Resources Commission (WRC) also used the platform to remind farmers of their regulatory obligations under Act 522.

Represented by Eric Muala, the Commission emphasized the need for water use permits for all aquaculture operations, proper site selection, and adherence to environmental standards.

He noted that cage farms must maintain at least one-kilometer spacing, comply with depth requirements for waste dispersion, and observe 50–100-meter riparian buffer zones to protect water bodies from pollution.

“Fish farming cannot be sustainable if the environment is compromised,” he cautioned.

Sector Outlook

Stakeholders say disease-related losses remain one of the biggest challenges in Ghana’s aquaculture industry, particularly in tilapia production, where production costs are high, and losses can significantly affect profitability.

The Chamber of Aquaculture Ghana said the training forms part of ongoing efforts to equip farmers with practical skills to improve productivity, strengthen disease control, and build resilience across the sector.

Virbac also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting science-based solutions, farmer education, and vaccination uptake to improve sustainability in Ghana’s aquaculture industry.

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