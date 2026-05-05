I live with one kidney and a damaged liver – Survivor of Russia-Ukraine war

Audio By Carbonatix
A young Ghanaian man who was allegedly drawn into the Russia–Ukraine conflict under false pretences has returned home with life-altering injuries, including the loss of one kidney and severe damage to his liver, according to his account in a JoyNews documentary.
The survivor recounted a harrowing experience on the battlefield, where he said a drone bomb struck his military unit during active combat operations.
The blast, he explained, left him critically wounded as his abdomen was torn open, causing extensive internal damage.
He revealed that following emergency treatment in Russia, he underwent surgery before being repatriated to Ghana illegally.
Medical interventions, he said, resulted in the removal of one kidney, while his liver remained severely compromised.
His testimony also points to a broader and troubling pattern, as he claimed he was among hundreds of Africans allegedly recruited into the conflict under misleading circumstances.
Now back in Ghana, his life is defined by ongoing medical care, physical limitations, and the invisible scars of war, an existence shaped by survival but shadowed by loss.
Watch the full interaction with the victim below;
Latest Stories
-
BoG not meant to make profit – Majority defends losses
7 minutes
-
BoG losses must not be interpreted through narrow commercial banking lens – Eric Afful
8 minutes
-
Gap co-founder Doris Fisher dies aged 94
12 minutes
-
Climate Evidence: Chorkor fishmongers trapped between livelihood and harmful smoke exposure
17 minutes
-
Roads Minister completes tour of Savannah, Upper West projects, assures timely delivery
19 minutes
-
Ministry of Labour signs partnership with Instead to tackle youth unemployment
20 minutes
-
Majority criticises Akufo-Addo gov’t over failure to achieve stability despite BoG losses
24 minutes
-
The Case for Henry Nana Boakye as Vice Chair of the New Patriotic Party
29 minutes
-
Majority defends BoG losses, says they reflect cost of economic stabilisation
32 minutes
-
Telecel DigiTech Academy rolls out Cohort 4, training 500 pupils
35 minutes
-
Complete Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal to create jobs – Asantehene urges gov’t
42 minutes
-
Rent Control targets universities in crackdown on exorbitant hostel fees
48 minutes
-
Vice President reaffirms commitment to NCD care under MahamaCares
48 minutes
-
Transparency, Trust, and Leadership: How Accounting and finance shape organisational credibility
49 minutes
-
One Million More Midwives: Ghana’s Moment to Act
55 minutes