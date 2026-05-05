I live with one kidney and a damaged liver – Survivor of Russia-Ukraine war

A young Ghanaian man who was allegedly drawn into the Russia–Ukraine conflict under false pretences has returned home with life-altering injuries, including the loss of one kidney and severe damage to his liver, according to his account in a JoyNews documentary.

The survivor recounted a harrowing experience on the battlefield, where he said a drone bomb struck his military unit during active combat operations.

The blast, he explained, left him critically wounded as his abdomen was torn open, causing extensive internal damage.

He revealed that following emergency treatment in Russia, he underwent surgery before being repatriated to Ghana illegally.

Medical interventions, he said, resulted in the removal of one kidney, while his liver remained severely compromised.

His testimony also points to a broader and troubling pattern, as he claimed he was among hundreds of Africans allegedly recruited into the conflict under misleading circumstances.

Now back in Ghana, his life is defined by ongoing medical care, physical limitations, and the invisible scars of war, an existence shaped by survival but shadowed by loss.

Watch the full interaction with the victim below;

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