I returned home injured and empty handed – Ghanaian Russia-Ukraine War recruit

A young Ghanaian who claims he was lured into joining the Russian military to fight in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war says he has returned home injured and financially depleted, despite receiving payments during his time in service.

Speaking in a JoyNews documentary, he alleged that after being forced to sign a military contract, he was initially paid $30,000 upon enlistment.

He further stated that he subsequently received a monthly salary of about $3,000 while deployed.

According to him, after sustaining injuries on the battlefield, he was additionally compensated with $40,000 by the Russian military.

However, the survivor said his financial situation deteriorated after he was allegedly deceived by another Ghanaian he met in Moscow, who promised to help him escape and return home safely.

“He pretended to help me come back to Ghana, but I was duped,” he claimed, adding that much of the remaining money was spent on securing his journey and survival.

He described his eventual return as bittersweet, arriving back in Ghana physically wounded and “empty-pocketed”, despite the sums he says he had received during his time in the conflict zone.

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