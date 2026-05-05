Ahafo Regional Minister leads high-stakes crusade against exam malpractice

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Charity Gardiner, has taken personal charge of the region’s efforts to redeem its image as the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commences.

Following a damaging report by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) last year that labelled the region a hotspot for collusion, Mrs. Gardiner spent Monday morning on the front lines in Hwediem and Kenyasi.

Her mission was to ensure that the 12,479 candidates sitting for this year’s exams do so under a regime of total integrity.

Addressing an assembly of invigilators, supervisors, and security officers on Monday, May 4, in Hwediem, Mrs. Gardiner noted that the fight against exam malpractice is a battle for the region’s dignity.

She challenged stakeholders to view academic dishonesty with the same gravity as illegal mining, noting that both ruin the nation’s potential.

"We are here to lead a reset," the minister declared. "The embarrassment of being flagged as repeat offenders is over. We are committed to a malpractice-free week that restores the credibility of every student’s hard work."

The GES in the region has barred supervisors and invigilators implicated in the 2025 irregularities from participating this year.

Regional Director of Education Abraham Fletcher warned that any official caught aiding students, whether through electronic devices or printing answers, will face immediate termination.

The minister also highlighted that the push for integrity includes all 12,479 candidates, including 23 students from the Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind, ensuring that the standard for excellence remains inclusive and fair.

A total of 12,479 candidates, comprising 6,347 boys and 6,132 girls, are currently writing the exams across the region. This group includes 23 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from the Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind and St. Joseph Practice JHS, emphasising the region's commitment to inclusive educational standards.

To maintain strict order, the examination is spread across 50 designated centres, serving students from 372 public schools and 93 private schools.

The frontline of defence against malpractice is manned by a dedicated team of 427 invigilators, supported by 50 supervisors and 43 assistant supervisors, all working under the heightened scrutiny of regional leadership.

Mrs. Gardiner is signalling that the "Ahafo Hotspot" tag is a thing of the past. Her leadership emphasises that while the government is committed to providing resources, the ultimate responsibility for success lies in the discipline of the candidates and the honesty of the officials.

As the week progresses, the minister's initiative will serve as the benchmark for educational reform in a region determined to turn its reputation around.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.