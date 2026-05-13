Crime

Twifo court fines 4 over exam malpractice 

Source: GNA  
  13 May 2026 10:25pm
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The Twifo Praso Magistrate’s Court fined two invigilators and two teachers a total of GH¢12,000 for their involvement in examination malpractice at centres in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region. 

The convicts – David Kwabena Mensah, Ruth Ampah, Millicent Marfo, and Kennedy Anokye – all teachers, each pleaded guilty to the offences and were fined GH¢3,000 each. 

In default, each would serve a one-year jail term. 

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Joseph Kusah, Mensah, aged 38, used a mobile phone to photograph an examination paper and shared it via WhatsApp, thereby violating Section 4(B) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Act of 2006. 

Ampah was also found to have aided candidates by dictating answers, in breach of Section 20(1) of the Criminal Offences Act and Sections 9 and 6 of the WAEC Act of 2006. 

Marfo and Anokye were found to have conspired to illegally obtain examination materials, contrary to Section 23 of the Criminal Offences Act and Section 3 of the WAEC Act of 2006. 

The Prosecutor said the offences occurred at the Twifo Praso Senior High School examination centre, where the accused persons acted together in facilitating the malpractice.  

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