Illegal structures on Ramsar Site pulled down in demolition exercise at Sakumono

Several illegal structures at the Sakumono Ramsar Site in the Greater Accra Region have been pulled down as authorities intensify efforts to protect the environmentally sensitive area and reduce flooding risks.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, May 5, forms part of an ongoing enforcement operation led by the Forestry Commission in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

Officials say the operation will continue until Thursday, with all unauthorised developments within the core zone expected to be cleared.

Speaking to JoyNews during the exercise, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo said the government remains committed to enforcing environmental regulations.

“As far as we are concerned, ours is to protect Ramsar sites, and that is exactly what we are doing. No mercy for anybody,” she said.

She cautioned the public against acquiring land within protected areas, stressing that such investments are illegal.

“We keep on preaching this: Don’t buy land at Ramsar. Why would you even invest in an illegal site, knowing very well that at a point in time, people will come after you? And so it’s a caution to others,” she added.

Ms Ocloo noted that some structures previously demolished had been rebuilt, describing the situation as a recurring challenge.

“Even where we’ve demolished, some of the previous structures have been raised. And so we have a lot of work to do,” she said.

She indicated that the three-day operation is intended to ensure complete clearance of the core zone.

“We are going to be here for three days to make sure that all buildings within the core zone will be down,” she stated.

The Minister also raised concerns about permits allegedly issued for developments within the Ramsar site, suggesting some approvals may have been granted before the current administration.

“Sometimes we don’t care about whether you get permits or not, because those permits were given previously, before we even assumed office as ministers… And I don’t know what went into that for them to give them that permit, knowing very well that this is a core zone,” she said.

She reiterated that Ramsar sites are protected green belts that must be preserved across the region.

“This is a green belt for us, and we are here to protect and make sure that all Ramsar sites, not only here but within Greater Accra, are protected,” she added.

Ms Ocloo further disclosed that some individuals who attempted to resist the demolition exercise were taken to police stations.

“Some people came, and the military had to escort them to the police stations… so this time around, we have to arrest them to serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.

She clarified that those picked up were not formally arrested but were removed after attempting to disrupt the operation.

“They tried to stop the exercise, and so we had no option but to take them up to the police stations, and that is it,” she explained.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing into claims by affected individuals, including issues relating to ownership and permits, which will be reviewed as part of the enforcement process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.