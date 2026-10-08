Charles Amissah case: Doctors still facing possible sanctions as institutions implement findings – Akandoh

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says doctors and other health professionals implicated in the Charles Amissah case could still face sanctions as institutions implement recommendations from a committee set up to investigate the matter.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Akandoh said the various institutions are still working through the directives issued after the committee completed its work.

He said some institutions have already reached conclusions on their recommendations, particularly the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Minister acknowledged that the process has taken some time but said disciplinary action in some cases involves legal considerations.

“Maybe I may have to tell you that in some instances it’s not a straightforward issue, as you said. There are some legal nuances, and that’s the only thing I can add,” he said.

He stressed that the government remains committed to implementing the committee’s findings.

“We are implementing the recommendations of the committee,” he said.

Asked whether the individuals recommended for disciplinary action would eventually be sanctioned, Mr Akandoh responded: “Why not? They are all under the laws of Ghana, and so that’s how far I can go.”

The Charles Amissah case became a major test of Ghana’s emergency healthcare system during the controversy surrounding the “no bed syndrome.”

The government subsequently established a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the case and make recommendations.

Beyond possible sanctions for individuals, the committee proposed wider reforms to improve emergency care.

These included the creation of a national electronic emergency bed management system, compulsory triage for emergency patients, the integration of the Ghana Armed Forces' critical care into the national emergency system, and the establishment of a national emergency care fund to cover the first 24 hours of care.

Mr Akandoh said implementation of the bed management system has already begun.

A command centre has been established at Ridge Hospital, with the system being piloted in selected regional and teaching hospitals.

He said the system will give the Ministry visibility over emergency beds and patients occupying them.

The Minister said the system will also help authorities identify patients who remain in emergency units for more than 24 hours, despite claims that no beds are available.

“It will help us to manage the scarce resources,” he said.

He added that hospitals are being equipped with barcoded beds, while ambulance services have also been integrated into the system.

Mr Akandoh said the government is also considering expanding emergency capacity at Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale and 37 Military Hospital.

He said that more than 200 ambulances are currently in service, with plans to add 100 new vehicles in 2027.

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