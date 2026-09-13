Chief of Staff directs ecological restoration of reclaimed Kpeshie Lagoon

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe, has directed the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) to commence the ecological restoration of reclaimed sections of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

The directive follows the removal of illegal structures within the protected buffer zone of the wetland as part of government’s ongoing efforts to restore flood-control infrastructure and protect critical water-retention areas across the Greater Accra Region.

The restoration exercise will be undertaken in collaboration with the Forestry Commission and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The agencies are expected to plant coconut and other suitable tree species while putting in place the necessary environmental safeguards to support the recovery of the fragile ecosystem.

Mr Dogbe issued the directive at Laboma following a demolition exercise conducted by the Post Flood Mitigation Task Force.

He stressed that the objective of the exercise goes beyond clearing illegal structures, noting that the reclaimed sections must be returned to their natural state.

According to him, restoring the lagoon will help strengthen its capacity to retain floodwaters and reduce the risk of flooding in surrounding communities.

He also called for measures to prevent renewed encroachment on the protected wetland.

The Kpeshie Lagoon is one of Accra’s critical flood intervention points. However, years of reclamation, sand filling and development have significantly reduced its natural water-holding capacity.

With the removal of illegal structures now underway, authorities will move to clear demolition debris, restore vegetation and implement sustained environmental protection measures.

The restoration forms part of broader efforts to protect wetlands, improve flood-control systems and strengthen Greater Accra’s resilience to flooding.

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