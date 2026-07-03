The Aduana and Bretuo families of Asante Akyem Kyekyebiase and Juansa, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu, sorrowfully announce the death of Chief Supt Kwadwo Oppong (Rtd), which occurred on 1st February 2026 at Police Hospital.

CHIEF MOURNERS

Nana Afrifa Yamoah (Framoasehene & Kyekyebiase Aduana Abusua Pani, Nana Osei Tutu - Kumasi, Nana Opuni Asiedu, Kontihene, Kyekyebiase; Opani Kwame Oteng - Kumasi; Nana Osei Akuoko Juansa Manhene Kyidomhene (father), Obaapani Yaa Amakyewaa

WIDOW: Mad AGNES STELLA ASANTE, (Rtd Educationist, ACCRA)

CHILDREN:

Mr Frederick Oppong Kwarteng,

SUPERVISOR GEODRILL GHANA LTD. ANWIANKWANTA

Fredrick Asante Acheampong, CEO AFA West Point Solar Systems Kumasi

Justice Appiah Asante, Educationist, Kinbu Senior High Technical School, Accra

Superintendent Irene Serwaah Oppong, Ghana Police Service, District Commander Gomoa Dominase

PW/Sergeant Doreen Oppong, Ghana Police Service, Tema Community 2 District

L/cpl Eric Oppong, Ghana Police Service, Ajumako

Felix Oppong, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Accra

GRANDCHILDREN: 35

GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: 6

WAKE KEEPING- FRIDAY 3RD JULY 2026@ ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE NEAR KONONGO

BURIAL SERVICE- SATURDAY 4TH JULY 2026@ PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF GHANA - ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE

FINAL FUNERAL RITES- SATURDAY 4TH JULY 2026 @1PM ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE SCHOOL PARK

THANKSGIVING SERVICE- SUNDAY 5TH JULY 2026 AT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF GHANA- KYEKYEBIASE.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.