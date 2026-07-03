Audio By Carbonatix
The Aduana and Bretuo families of Asante Akyem Kyekyebiase and Juansa, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu, sorrowfully announce the death of Chief Supt Kwadwo Oppong (Rtd), which occurred on 1st February 2026 at Police Hospital.
CHIEF MOURNERS
Nana Afrifa Yamoah (Framoasehene & Kyekyebiase Aduana Abusua Pani, Nana Osei Tutu - Kumasi, Nana Opuni Asiedu, Kontihene, Kyekyebiase; Opani Kwame Oteng - Kumasi; Nana Osei Akuoko Juansa Manhene Kyidomhene (father), Obaapani Yaa Amakyewaa
WIDOW: Mad AGNES STELLA ASANTE, (Rtd Educationist, ACCRA)
CHILDREN:
Mr Frederick Oppong Kwarteng,
SUPERVISOR GEODRILL GHANA LTD. ANWIANKWANTA
Fredrick Asante Acheampong, CEO AFA West Point Solar Systems Kumasi
Justice Appiah Asante, Educationist, Kinbu Senior High Technical School, Accra
Superintendent Irene Serwaah Oppong, Ghana Police Service, District Commander Gomoa Dominase
PW/Sergeant Doreen Oppong, Ghana Police Service, Tema Community 2 District
L/cpl Eric Oppong, Ghana Police Service, Ajumako
Felix Oppong, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Accra
GRANDCHILDREN: 35
GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: 6
WAKE KEEPING- FRIDAY 3RD JULY 2026@ ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE NEAR KONONGO
BURIAL SERVICE- SATURDAY 4TH JULY 2026@ PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF GHANA - ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE
FINAL FUNERAL RITES- SATURDAY 4TH JULY 2026 @1PM ASANTE AKYEM KYEKYEBIASE SCHOOL PARK
THANKSGIVING SERVICE- SUNDAY 5TH JULY 2026 AT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF GHANA- KYEKYEBIASE.
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