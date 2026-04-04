Children’s health and happiness take centre stage at 2026 Giggle Fun Fest in Peki Avetile

The health and happiness of children in Peki Avetile came into sharp focus over the weekend as the 2026 Giggle Fun Fest transformed the community into a vibrant space of play, learning, and healthcare outreach.

The initiative, led by the Nyo Impact Foundation in collaboration with Kuk_Keys Real Estate, is designed to merge recreation with essential health services to improve child welfare in underserved communities across the Volta Region.

Founder of the Nyo Impact Foundation, Angela Kafui Amenyo, said the project is intentionally structured to give children room to express themselves freely while also supporting their development.

“It’s a community-based project that we cater for children, where we just let children be children. We have fun, we have face painting, we share educational materials and anything that promotes children’s health.”

The event also placed strong emphasis on healthcare access, with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) partnering with the organisers to enrol children onto the national scheme.

The South Dayi District Manager of the NHIS, Okyere John Sebastian, noted the importance of universal registration among children in the district.

“It’s our expectation that, for now, everybody should have been registered with the NHIS. When we were invited, we were told that today is for kids, and so we want to make sure all of them are registered within the South Dine District.”

Parents who attended the event described the experience as eye-opening, highlighting the positive change in their children’s behaviour during the activities.

“For me, I never knew my child could be this happy. Seeing him that joyful kept me smiling throughout.”

“Some of the children have pleasantly surprised us. At home, they are often not as cheerful, but here they've really opened up and expressed themselves freely.”

Founder of Kuk_Keys Real Estate, Kuki Vincent Osei, said the initiative was inspired by the spirit of the Easter season and a desire to give back in a meaningful way.

“It’s Easter season, right, and a lot of times for Lent, people talk about what they’re going to give up for Lent. So instead of giving up something, we wanted to give something for Lent.”

Organisers say the goal is to consistently combine recreation with healthcare and community support systems to strengthen the wellbeing of children.

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