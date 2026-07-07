Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,561, including 506 deaths

Audio By Carbonatix
The Democratic Republic of Congo said late on Sunday that confirmed Ebola cases in the country had reached 1,561, including 506 deaths.
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