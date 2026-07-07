Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,561, including 506 deaths

The ​Democratic Republic ‌of Congo said late ⁠on Sunday that confirmed ​Ebola cases in the ‌country had reached ​1,561, ​including 506 deaths.

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