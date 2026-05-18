Court grants GH¢63.5m bail to ex-NAFCO CEO and wife in alleged corruption trial

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who are standing trial over alleged corruption and financial-related offences involving more than GH¢50 million in public funds.

The court admitted Mr Aludiba to bail in the sum of GH¢60 million with two justified sureties, while his wife was granted bail in the sum of GH¢3.5 million, also with two justified sureties.

The ruling followed their plea of not guilty to a revised 20-count charge sheet filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

As part of measures to ensure their availability throughout the trial, the court imposed a number of stringent bail conditions on the accused persons.

The court directed that both Mr Aludiba and his wife be placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points across the country, effectively preventing them from travelling outside Ghana while the case remains before the court.

Additionally, the two accused persons have been ordered to surrender their passports to the Registry of the Court.

They are also required to report to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) once every two weeks as part of their bail obligations.

The court further ruled that the accused persons would continue to remain under the existing EOCO bail conditions pending full compliance with the fresh terms imposed by the High Court.

According to the court, concerns remained that the accused persons might not immediately satisfy the new conditions, particularly with regard to the provision of justified sureties and other administrative requirements tied to their release.

The court consequently gave the accused persons up to May 21, 2026, to fully meet all the bail conditions.

On the prosecution side, the court directed the Attorney General to file all outstanding witness statements and disclosures within seven days.

The accused persons were equally ordered to submit the list of witnesses they intend to rely on in their defence, should they decide to call witnesses during the trial.

The matter has subsequently been adjourned to May 28, 2026, for a Case Management Conference (CMC), where the court is expected to outline timelines and procedures for the commencement of the substantive hearing.

The case forms part of ongoing investigations and prosecutions involving alleged financial irregularities and the handling of public resources at the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited, a state institution established to manage strategic food reserves and support food security interventions across the country.

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