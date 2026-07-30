Dashiki Festival at 10: How MJ the Comedian built a cultural movement

Dashiki Festival reached an important milestone in 2026, celebrating its tenth anniversary in Accra. Founded by Timothy Musa Junior Abaaddu, widely known as MJ the Comedian, the festival has developed from a local idea into a recognised platform for African culture, creativity and young talent.

This year’s edition included the Dashiki Health Walk, a football tournament, the first Dashiki Fashion Competition and a range of cultural and entertainment activities. As a festival partner, 1xBet supported key parts of the programme and created an interactive brand zone with games, painting activities, refreshments and gifts.

The partnership also included a limited-edition fashion collaboration and a dedicated 1xBalance activation, where adult visitors could complete a short self-assessment and learn more about informed and responsible betting habits.

In this interview, MJ the Comedian reflects on the festival’s journey, the moments that defined its tenth edition and his plans for its future.

How would you describe this year’s Dashiki Festival in one word?

Special. The energy throughout the football tournament and the Dashiki Walk was special. This was our tenth anniversary, so there was a different level of expectation and emotion around the festival.

The participation also showed that Dashiki Festival continues to grow. We recorded nearly twice the turnout of previous editions, which tells us that more people are connecting with the festival’s vision and embracing it as a celebration of African culture and identity.

The official theme was “Rise With MJTheComedian.” What does that message mean to you?

The theme was inspired by my personal journey. I came from humble beginnings and built my career through persistence, hard work and belief in my dreams.

“Rise With MJTheComedian” is not only about me. It is a message to young people that their background does not have to define their future. No matter where you start, you can rise above your circumstances if you remain determined and consistent.

Why is Dashiki Festival important for Ghanaian and African culture?

Dashiki Festival gives people an opportunity to proudly celebrate their heritage.

Every year, participants wear Dashiki and other African prints. This creates demand for the work of local textile producers, tailors, dressmakers, designers and accessory makers.

The festival gives musicians, dancers, presenters, photographers, videographers, food vendors, artisans and other local businesses a platform to showcase their work and generate income.

It helps creatives reach new audiences, expand their networks and build relationships that can continue after the festival.

Most importantly, the festival reinforces pride in who we are as Africans. Our culture is something to preserve, celebrate and share with the world. Dashiki Festival is therefore more than entertainment - it is a platform for cultural identity, creative opportunity and community development.

How do you assess the partnership with 1xBet?

The partnership has been invaluable to the growth of Dashiki Festival. It is more than sponsorship; it is based on a shared commitment to culture, community and creating meaningful experiences.

1xBet’s support has helped us strengthen the programme, improve the experience for visitors and support important festival activities.

What I appreciate most is that the brand understands the festival’s wider impact. Dashiki Festival supports local creatives and businesses, inspires young people and brings communities together.

Having a partner that believes in this vision gives us the confidence to think bigger, introduce new ideas and expand the festival’s cultural and economic impact.

What are your plans for the future of Dashiki Festival?

Ten years have given us an important foundation and many lessons.

We are now considering a revised format that can attract new audiences, including Africans in the diaspora. One possibility is to create a larger central festival location featuring live sewing, art and painting competitions, immersive presentations of Ga-Adangbe culture and traditional games that were popular from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

The goal is to preserve the festival’s identity while making the experience broader, stronger and more accessible to new communities.

A celebration with room to grow

The tenth edition of Dashiki Festival showed how a community project can develop into a platform connecting culture, football, fashion, entrepreneurship and youth opportunity.

For MJ the Comedian, the anniversary was both a celebration of what has already been achieved and the beginning of a new stage. With plans to expand the programme, reach new audiences and create more opportunities for local talent, the festival is preparing for its next decade.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.