Democratic congresswoman resigns after campaign finance charges

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has resigned from Congress following an investigation that found she committed more than 20 ethics violations, including breaking campaign finance laws.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of illegally funnelling US disaster aid to her election campaign and spending the money on luxury purchases, including a $109,000 (£81,660) 3-carat yellow diamond ring.

The 46-year-old Democrat, who was elected to Congress in 2022, has maintained her innocence and vowed to clear her name.

"Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away," she said in a social media post announcing her resignation and calling the congressional ethics investigation a "witch hunt".

Cherfilus-McCormick had faced the prospect of a rare vote in Congress to expel her after the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee released its findings.

In her statement, Cherfilus-McCormick said the panel did not allow her lawyer to adequately prepare her defence and launched the investigation while she was fighting a criminal case, which ultimately "prevented me from defending myself".

The former congresswoman resigned minutes before the House Ethics Committee was to convene and make a recommendation on the punishment for the 25 violations of House rules and ethical standards, the committee determined she committed.

When the committee did convene, they read her resignation letter and adjourned. The committee no longer has jurisdiction, as Cherfilus-McCormick is no longer a lawmaker.

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces federal charges for allegedly stealing the $5m (£3.8m) in Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) disaster funds.

She and another person named in the federal charging documents allegedly diverted funds from a Fema contract to friends and relatives, who donated the money back to her campaign as purported personal contributions, prosecutors said.

That trial was postponed until February 2027.

She faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that he thought Cherfilus-McCormick's fate was sealed on Capitol Hill.

"The Ethics Committee has gone through all of its processes, and they found some alarming facts," he said. "I think the facts are indisputable at this point."

The committee found "clear and convincing evidence" that Cherfilus-McCormick violated House rules, he said.

Before her resignation, House Democratic leaders had refrained from publicly criticising Cherfilus-McCormick, saying they would wait to see the ethics committee's recommendation.

On Tuesday, the top Democrat in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, said: "She did the right thing on behalf of her constituents."

Her departure follows the resignations of two other members of Congress who were at risk of being expelled.

Representatives Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, and Tony Gonzales, a Republican, resigned this month before expulsion proceedings could move forward. They were each accused of sexual misconduct.

The last time a member of Congress was forced from the lower chamber of Congress was New York Republican George Santos in 2023, the first expulsion in 20 years.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.