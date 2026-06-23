Disability inclusion is a matter of rights, not charity – Apaak

Chairman of the Parliamentary Caucus on Disability, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has called for stronger measures to advance the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Presenting a statement in Parliament to commemorate a national day dedicated to persons with disabilities, Dr Apaak reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to creating an inclusive society where all citizens can live with dignity and realise their full potential, irrespective of disability.

He stressed the need to strengthen social protection systems and mainstream disability concerns into all aspects of national planning and development.

According to him, achieving meaningful inclusion will require the effective enforcement of existing laws, adequate resourcing of institutions, and the implementation of policies that deliver tangible improvements in the lives of persons with disabilities.

“We must strengthen social protection systems and integrate disability considerations into all aspects of national planning and development,” he said.

Dr Apaak, who is also the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, noted that disability inclusion should not be viewed as an act of charity but as a fundamental issue of human rights, equality and justice.

“Disability inclusion is not an act of charity but a matter of human rights, equality and justice,” he stated.

He called for sustained collaboration among policymakers, institutions and stakeholders to ensure that persons with disabilities are fully included in national development and afforded equal opportunities to thrive.

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