Dromeryda Agyapong named among 100 most influential African Leaders 2026

Dromeryda Agyapong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Turq-Stones Limited, has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential African Leaders in 2026.

This prestigious continental honour celebrates her outstanding contributions to Ghana’s construction and real estate sector, as well as her impactful philanthropic leadership through La Mére Foundation.

The recognition highlights Dromeryda’s exceptional work as a visionary entrepreneur who has driven innovation and excellence in building and road construction, interior architecture, and design consultation.

Since founding Turq-Stones Limited in 2021, she has positioned the company as a dynamic player in Ghana’s infrastructure and real estate landscape. The firm delivers smarter, cost-effective construction services and equipment, customized to meet clients’ unique needs, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

In parallel with her business achievements, Dromeryda has made a significant social impact as the Founder of La Mére Foundation. For over eight years, the foundation has focused on maternal strength and the empowerment of young girls and women. It provides support, resources, financial aid, postnatal care, and mentorship to underprivileged mothers and vulnerable populations, helping to uplift communities and promote gender-inclusive growth across Ghana.

This latest recognition follows her recent win of the People’s Choice Award (Female) at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2026, further cementing her status as one of Ghana’s and Africa’s rising leaders.

In response to the honour, Dromeryda expressed profound gratitude to her team at Turq-Stones Limited, her clients, and the supporters of La Mére Foundation.

She reiterated her commitment to excellence in business and service to humanity. “This recognition is a big win for the entire team and a testament to collective greatness,” she said. “At Turq-Stones, we remain dedicated to delivering the best possible experience in every project we undertake. Through La Mére Foundation, we continue to invest in the strength and future of Ghana’s mothers, girls, and women. True influence lies in building lasting infrastructure while lifting people up.”

The announcement of the 100 Most Influential African Leaders organised by the Pan African Leadership Foundation forms part of broader continental initiatives celebrating leadership, innovation, and positive impact across Africa.

This distinguished list recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs, activists, change-makers, and trailblazers who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and impact across diverse sectors.

With nearly 3,957 nominations from 42 African countries, the Foundation undertook a rigorous and meticulous selection process, carefully reviewing and engaging shortlisted nominees.

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