Dutylex assures customers, future partners of product availability despite market challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
Indigenous firm, Dutylex, has assured its valued clients and future partners that its product availability remains strong despite current market challenges.
According to the firm, whose main focus is providing quality cutting-edge lubricant solutions to the Mining, Oil & Gas, Marine, Energy, Manufacturing, Agricultural and Construction sectors, it has fully stocked and ready-made products to deliver.
“We proudly supply premium lubricants from Petro-Canada Lubricants, trusted for exceptional performance and protection”, the Chief Executive Officer, Peter Quarm, stated.
From West Africa to East Africa and Central Africa, he pointed out that Dutylex is committed to keeping operations of customers running smoothly with dependable supply and world-class products.
In 2026, Dutylex aim is to expand its market presence into untapped sectors including passenger car motor oil, food processing, and manufacturing, where the demand for high-performance lubrication solutions continues to rise.
“Through strategic partnerships, technical support, and proactive customer engagement, we are determined to make Dutylex a household name and the most trusted partner for sustainable industrial performance across the region”, Mr. Quarm mentioned.
In 2025, Dutylex achieved several important milestones reaffirming its commitment to excellence and the continued trust placed in the firm by industries across West, East, and Central Africa.
Among its proudest accomplishments in 2025 is the commissioning of the new Terminal 1 at Tarkwa Akyempem — a major step in expanding its operational capacity and delivering more efficient lubricant solutions to the mining sector in Tarkwa. In addition, it secured a strategic supply and service contract with Shema Power Lake Kivu in Rwanda, reinforcing Dutylex’s growing influence across the East African energy landscape.
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