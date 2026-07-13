E Vibes: The Bhim Band features on musical band series

The latest episode of E Vibes' special musical band series shines the spotlight on The Bhim Band, the talented ensemble behind award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

The musical band series is dedicated to celebrating the often-unsung instrumentalists who play a crucial role in shaping the sound of some of Ghana's biggest music stars.

Through intimate conversations and behind-the-scenes stories, the series highlights the journeys, challenges, and achievements of bands that continue to elevate live music performance in Ghana and beyond.

In the latest episode, members of The Bhim Band open up about their evolution, their passion for live music, and what it takes to perform at the highest level alongside one of Africa's leading music exports.

Originally formed to provide live musical accompaniment for Stonebwoy's performances, The Bhim Band has grown into one of Ghana's most respected live bands. Over the years, the group has become known for its versatility, seamlessly blending reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary African sounds.

Their energetic stage presence and musical precision have earned them admiration from audiences both in Ghana and internationally.

Beyond touring with Stonebwoy, members of the band have individually built impressive careers as session musicians, producers, and music directors, contributing to projects across different genres. Their commitment to musicianship and professionalism has helped redefine live band performances within Ghana's entertainment industry.

Speaking on E Vibes, members of the band reflect on their beginnings, the sacrifices required to sustain a professional music career, memorable performances across the world, and the strong bond they have developed over the years. They also discuss the importance of investing in live music and mentoring the next generation of Ghanaian instrumentalists.

The episode forms part of E Vibes' ongoing effort to document the stories of Ghana's finest musical groups while giving viewers a rare opportunity to appreciate the people behind the music that audiences enjoy on stage.

Viewers can catch the episode on JoyNews on Saturdays at 4:00 p.m., with a repeat on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. It also airs on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Joy Prime, with another showing on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m.

The musical band series continues to celebrate excellence in live music while preserving the stories of the musicians whose talent and dedication continue to shape Ghana's vibrant entertainment landscape.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.