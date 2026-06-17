Ebola Bundibugyo vaccine candidates could enter Phase 1 trials as early as July

Lead vaccine candidates developed by Oxford ​University and ​Moderna against Ebola Bundibugyo, ⁠the deadly ​virus that has ​swept through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, ​could enter ​Phase 1 trials as early ‌as ⁠July.

They say that field trials possible within several ​months, ​the ⁠head of the Coalition for ​Epidemic Preparedness ​Innovations, ⁠Richard Hatchett, said on Tuesday.

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