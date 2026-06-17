Audio By Carbonatix
Lead vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Moderna against Ebola Bundibugyo, the deadly virus that has swept through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, could enter Phase 1 trials as early as July.
They say that field trials possible within several months, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Richard Hatchett, said on Tuesday.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Labadi Beach Hotel pays SSNIT GH¢17.8m dividend, bigger payout expected this year – Afreh Biney
29 minutes
-
We will not sell them – SSNIT boss ends speculation over Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm
46 minutes
-
World Bank approves $300m support package to help Ghana end double-track system by 2027
1 hour
-
Messi equals World Cup goals record with hat-trick in Argentina win
1 hour
-
Retirement age reform requires national consensus, not a SSNIT decision – Afreh Biney
1 hour
-
Extending retirement age could delay opportunities for youth by up to 7 years – SSNIT boss
2 hours
-
Jamaica in talks to accept third-country migrants deported from US
2 hours
-
G7 leaders call for strong, coordinated response to Ebola outbreak
2 hours
-
Ebola Bundibugyo vaccine candidates could enter Phase 1 trials as early as July
2 hours
-
Longer life expectancy alone is not enough to raise retirement age – SSNIT boss
4 hours
-
Mobile tech to add $290bn to Africa’s economy by 2030, GSMA says
5 hours
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns against scapegoating migrants for economic woes
5 hours
-
Oil prices fall 5% to 3-month low on hopes Strait of Hormuz will open
5 hours
-
Prince George to attend Eton College from September
5 hours
-
Cadbury chocolate-owner Mondelez defends staying in Russia
5 hours