ECG begins phased power restoration to Accra after flood shutdowns at key substations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun the phased restoration of power to parts of Accra after floodwaters receded at Mallam and Achimota primary substations that were shut down as a precaution during the heavy rains.
The move follows an earlier announcement by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and ECG that the Mallam and Achimota primary substations had been temporarily taken out of service after severe flooding threatened critical electricity infrastructure.
In a joint statement, the two power utilities explained that the shutdown was necessary to safeguard lives, protect electrical equipment and ensure the safety of operational personnel while floodwaters inundated parts of the substations.
Speaking in an interview with JoyNews' Fatawu Bayaga, after an assessment of the facilities, Acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, said engineers had determined that water levels had receded sufficiently to allow the gradual restoration of electricity.
"We are working with GRIDCo, so soon we'll be restoring power to Mallam. After Mallam, we will come here [Achimota]. We are assessing the extent to which water has entered the substation, and we've seen that the water has receded to a level where we can restore power," he said.
According to him, power will be restored in phases, with communities on higher ground receiving supply first while engineers continue to monitor conditions before reconnecting low-lying areas.
"We want to be sure that our lines are not down before we restore power," Ing. Kpekpena added.
He disclosed that engineers are also pumping water from underground cable chambers before fully restoring operations.
"This substation has a lot of underground feeders that distribute electricity to customers. The cables pass through trenches and a basement before connecting to the switchgear. There is still water in the basement, so our officers are pumping out the residual water. However, the level is now safe enough for us to begin restoration," he noted.
Ing. Kpekpena said special attention was being given to flood-ravaged communities such as Alajo, where extensive flooding has caused fatalities and widespread destruction.
"This substation supplies Alajo. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that no power lines are down before electricity is restored to the area," he said.
Latest Stories
-
Laughing at Harm: Akabenezer and the problem with sexualised comedy
4 minutes
-
Presidency issues urgent flood safety advisory following heavy rains
4 minutes
-
Finance Ministry cites ¢10.7bn 2025 NHIS funding as health financing reforms deepen
8 minutes
-
Accra floods: Two killed as floodwaters and electrical hazards threaten residents
11 minutes
-
GAUA-KNUST gets new executive following successful elections
35 minutes
-
Children, elderly, PWDs to receive priority support in flood response – Gender Ministry
1 hour
-
ECG begins phased power restoration to Accra after flood shutdowns at key substations
1 hour
-
Legal dispute remains before Court of Appeal, Zeepay urges caution over reports
2 hours
-
World Drug Day: Study reveals high substance use among youth in La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal
2 hours
-
Death toll rises to three in Alajo flood tragedy
2 hours
-
Accra under water again: A city, a balance sheet, and a climate warning
2 hours
-
Flooding displaces residents as waters surge into homes in Sogakope
2 hours
-
El Nino to weigh on Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire cocoa production for 2026/27 crop season
3 hours
-
Tera Carissa Hodges extends support to Smile4mation’s Single Mothers Project in Ghana
3 hours
-
Floods force drivers at Circle to seek refuge and eat on top of their vehicles
3 hours