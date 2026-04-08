Ecobank completes 300-laptop pledge to University of Ghana to boost digital inclusion

Ecobank Ghana has completed the delivery of 300 laptops to the University of Ghana, fulfilling a three-year commitment under the institution’s One Student, One Laptop (1S1L) initiative aimed at strengthening digital access and workforce readiness. The final batch of 100 laptops was presented at a brief ceremony on the campus, marking the completion of a pledge made in 2023 to support students with essential digital tools for learning and innovation.

Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, described the initiative as a strategic investment in human capital development, noting that access to technology is now critical for academic success and employability.

“Access to digital tools is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially for students preparing for the world of work. This initiative ensures that students are equipped to learn, innovate and contribute to national development,” she said.

She added that the bank’s intervention aligns with its broader corporate purpose of creating long-term value beyond financial performance, with a focus on education, youth development and digital inclusion.

Head of Marketing and Brand at Ecobank Ghana, Regina Ofori, noted that the programme also reflects the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“We believe no one should be left behind. Providing students with the right digital tools helps them to learn, innovate and prepares them for the workplace,” she stated.

According to her, the delivery of the final batch completes the bank’s pledge, with expectations that the laptops will further enhance academic work and digital exploration among beneficiaries.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the intervention has helped address critical gaps in digital access, particularly those exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic when many students struggled to participate fully in online learning.

“No matter what you study, you must graduate as a digitally savvy student. Partnerships like this are critical because we cannot fully prepare students for the job market without industry support,” she noted.

She added that the university continues to prioritise digital transformation, including investments in computer laboratories and support for computer-based assessments, to improve the overall student experience.

The University also signalled plans to deepen collaboration with industry partners, particularly in areas such as internships and practical training, to better align academic outcomes with labour market needs.

Ecobank Ghana says beyond the laptop donation, it will continue to support the university through digital payment and collection solutions, as well as other initiatives aimed at strengthening the broader education ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.