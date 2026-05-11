EDB Mauritius, GIPC bring high-level investment delegation to Accra

The Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius, the apex investment promotion institution of the Government of Mauritius, will host a high-level, closed Business Forum in Accra on Friday, 22nd May 2026, in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). The Forum, themed ‘Mauritius: Your Strategic Platform for Ghanaian Capital, Growth and Global Expansion’, will convene senior representatives from leading Mauritian financial institutions alongside Ghana’s top business executives, investors, and policymakers for a structured programme of strategic sessions and direct engagement.

The event will be held at the Accra Marriott Hotel from 10:00AM to 1:00PM and is open to C-Suite executives, directors, senior partners, prominent investors, and relevant government and institutional stakeholders by invitation.

A strategic moment for Ghana

The Accra Forum forms part of a wider three-country corridor initiative spanning Lagos (18th May), Abidjan (21st May), and Accra (22nd May), reflecting EDB Mauritius’ commitment to deepening investment linkages across West Africa’s most influential economic centres. Ghana’s inclusion as the concluding stop on this corridor underscores its standing as a stable, high-growth investment destination of increasing regional significance.

The Forum arrives at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s economy. Following a period of macroeconomic adjustment, Ghana’s financial sector and broader business environment are experiencing a measurable resurgence in investor interest, project development activity, and appetite for cross-border capital. EDB Mauritius intends to be an active partner in that recovery and growth trajectory.

The Mauritius advantage

As a globally recognised International Financial Centre (IFC), Mauritius offers Ghanaian businesses a proven and well-regulated platform for structuring cross-border investments, preserving capital, and accessing international markets. The delegation arriving in Accra will comprise senior representatives from approximately 20 Mauritian financial institutions, including Tier-1 banks, fund managers, corporate service providers, and regulated wealth management firms, each with demonstrated capacity across debt capital, equity capital, mezzanine, blended, and bridge financing structures.

The Forum will present Ghanaian enterprises with direct access to financing solutions across short, medium, and long-term horizons, alongside pathways to fund domiciliation, asset management, insurance, venture capital, private equity, and capital markets structuring through the Mauritius jurisdiction.

Sector focus

While the Forum’s scope spans multiple industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, and engineering, the programme will carry a concentrated focus on Ghana’s financial services sector. Banking institutions, investment funds, insurance companies, fintech firms, law firms, and accountancy practices are among the priority participants the Mauritian delegation is seeking to engage for substantive, outcome-oriented discussions.

The objective is not merely introductory engagement. Preferred outcomes from the Forum include executed Memoranda of Understanding, Term Sheets, and Letters of Intent that lay the foundation for recurring cross-border investment activity between Mauritius and Ghana.

Ministerial participation

The Forum will be attended by Dr. The Honourable Mrs. Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning of the Republic of Mauritius, whose participation at the highest level of government reflects Mauritius’ strategic intent and long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market.

The Forum will also be attended by Mr. Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), whose participation as Supporting Partner underscores the Ghanaian government's endorsement of the initiative and its confidence in the strategic value of deeper Ghana-Mauritius investment cooperation.

Register to Attend

Attendance is by confirmation only. Senior stakeholders wishing to participate are invited to register their interest via the official registration link below:

► Click Here to Register for the Mauritius in Ghana Forum ◄ For further information, contact the EDB Mauritius country representative, Ms. Maria Mogor, at maria@mogorconsulting.com and +44 7305 216728. As well as George Babafemi on +447770199106 & +233244285147 (WhatsApp Only).

About the Economic Development Board Mauritius

The Economic Development Board is the apex organisation of the Government of Mauritius, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and mandated to provide strong institutional support to promote Mauritius as an attractive investment and business centre, a competitive export platform, and an International Financial Centre.

About the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is Ghana's foremost investment attraction and promotion agency, operating under the Office of the President. Established by the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865), the Centre is mandated to encourage, promote, and facilitate investments across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy, providing a transparent, predictable, and enabling environment for both domestic and foreign investors to establish and grow their businesses in Ghana.

Register now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScp0yDWy-pICJtSZLSorNPmyDt_OFACqtVRXXcOHxmemDWrTQ/viewform

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.