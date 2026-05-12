LB Group CEO Nana Akua Maafo-Dosoo crowned Activist of the Year at 2026 Glitz Africa Women’s Awards

Nana Akua Maafo-Dosoo, Chief Executive Officer of the LB Group,

In celebration of leadership, resilience, and transformational impact, Nana Akua Maafo-Dosoo, Chief Executive Officer of the LB Group, was named Activist of the Year at the prestigious Glitz Africa Women's Awards, one of Africa’s foremost platforms honouring women redefining excellence across business, governance, philanthropy, and social impact.

The recognition places Mrs. Maafo-Dosoo among an elite class of African women using influence and enterprise as instruments of change, while spotlighting her growing reputation as one of Ghana’s leading voices in sustainability advocacy and responsible development.

As sustainability expands into areas such as water conservation and management, sustainable building materials, energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as smart and digital infrastructure, among others, Mrs. Maafo-Dosoo challenged business leaders and developers to rethink the true meaning of progress in an era increasingly shaped by environmental realities and social inequalities.

She made the call in the presence of influential leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, including former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, and Joyce Aryee.

“Because sustainability is not just a globally acceptable concept, it is a daily decision. It is a decision to build differently. A decision to lead responsibly. A decision to ensure that development never comes at the expense of humanity,” she said.

Her remarks drew applause as she plans to reframe sustainability not as a corporate trend, but as a deeply human responsibility tied to dignity, opportunity, and future generations.

“To be recognized as a Sustainability Activist is both humbling and affirming because, for me, sustainability has never been an abstract concept. It is deeply personal,” she said.

“It is about the woman who walks miles every day in search of water. It is about the child whose future is shaped by the environment we build today. It is about the communities that deserve not just development, but dignity,” she added.

The award recognizes her unwavering commitment to ethical leadership, community empowerment, and sustainable innovation within Ghana’s construction and infrastructure sector, an industry traditionally challenged by environmental degradation and social displacement.

At the heart of her leadership philosophy is what she describes as “Business as Mission”, the belief that businesses must exist not only to generate profit, but to improve lives and create lasting societal value.

Under her stewardship, the LB Group has emerged as a sustainability-driven enterprise integrating environmentally conscious construction practices, responsible project management systems, and socially inclusive development strategies into its operations.

Beyond infrastructure, the company’s impact has extended into vulnerable communities through its social intervention arm, The Living Water Foundation, which supports clean water initiatives, women empowerment programmes, livelihood development, and community welfare projects.

Reflecting on the organisation’s growing impact, she emphasised that meaningful activism must move beyond rhetoric into measurable transformation.

“Through the work of my incredible team at the LB Group, we have seen what is possible: communities gaining access to clean water, women gaining skills that improve their livelihoods, and buildings that reduce their impact on the environment while improving lives.”

“Sustainability activism is not just about speaking; it is about shifting systems.”

She further called on women-led businesses and corporate institutions across Africa to intentionally integrate sustainability into their operational and financial structures.

“I humbly implore all women business leaders today to channel parts of their profits into sustainable practices, thereby integrating holistic impact into their core business.”

The 2026 Glitz Africa Women’s Awards also celebrated several distinguished women across leadership and professional excellence, including Joyce Aryee, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Nana Oye Bampoe Addo for Excellence in Governance; Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Corporate Personality of the Year; COP Lydia Yaako Donkor for Excellence in Public Service; Anita Erskine for Excellence in Media; Nana Adjoa Hackman as Humanitarian of the Year; Dr. Norvishie Arkutu for Excellence in Health; Scilla Owusu for Excellence in Creative Arts; and Dr. Erica Ntiamoah Mensah as Young Star.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.