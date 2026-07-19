Education Minister to outline mid-year performance, unveil GH¢3bn plan to end double track

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is expected to present a comprehensive mid-year assessment of Ghana's education sector on Monday, July 20 as part of the Government Accountability Series, with a major announcement on the government's plans to eliminate the double-track system in Senior High Schools (SHSs).
The announcement was made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post ahead of the event.
According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the Education Minister will use the platform to provide an update on the government's performance in the education sector during the first half of the year and outline key policy interventions being implemented to improve access and quality.
Among the highlights of the briefing will be details of a GH¢3 billion education infrastructure programme recently approved by Cabinet to support the abolition of the double-track system in Senior High Schools.
"Tomorrow, Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, will appear at the Government Accountability Series for a Mid-Year assessment of Education in Ghana," Mr Kwakye Ofosu wrote.
"Among others, he will break down a GHS 3 billion infrastructure programme approved by Cabinet to abolish the undesirable Double Track system in our Senior High Schools. Don't miss it."
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