Education Ministry to hold national conference on rising indiscipline in Senior High Schools

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), will convene a national conference by the end of July 2026 to address growing concerns over indiscipline in senior high schools across the country.

Speaking on Joy FM on Monday, Mr Iddrisu said the forum would bring together key stakeholders in the education sector and other relevant institutions to examine the emerging challenges affecting discipline in schools and develop practical solutions.

“Before the end of July this year, we will convene a major national conference concerning the growing indiscipline in our senior high schools across the country,” he said.

“So, we will assemble as a country to respond to the growing threat and the unacceptable behaviour emerging on our school campuses. We intend to bring together civil society, academia, the church, the Muslim community, parents and educationists to give us a roadmap on how to deal with it,” he added.

According to the Minister, the conference will focus on identifying the root causes of indiscipline, assessing the growing threat it poses to the education system and proposing sustainable measures to address the problem.

“We want to identify the root causes of it and then deal decisively with it,” he noted.

Mr Iddrisu said recent developments, including allegations of inappropriate relationships between teachers and female students, incidents of student protests and vandalism, and extravagant post-WASSCE celebrations, underscore the urgency of a coordinated national response.

He stressed that maintaining discipline in schools remains critical to protecting the integrity of Ghana's education system and ensuring a safe and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The Minister expressed optimism that the conference would provide a comprehensive framework to help educational authorities, parents, and other stakeholders tackle the growing challenge of indiscipline in schools and restore the values of discipline and responsibility among students.

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