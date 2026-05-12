Elon Musk said control of OpenAI should go to his children, Sam Altman tells jury

Audio By Carbonatix
Elon Musk tried to take control of OpenAI, even suggesting it could pass to his children when he dies, Sam Altman said on Tuesday.
Altman is co-founder and chief executive of the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind ChatGPT. He is being sued by Musk, who accuses him of having "looted a charity" since OpenAI began as a non-profit.
Appearing before a federal jury in Oakland, California, Altman said Musk not only backed the idea of OpenAI becoming a for-profit business, but he also wanted control of it for the long run.
"A particularly hair-raising moment was when my cofounders asked, 'If you have control, what happens when you die?' He said something like '...maybe it should pass to my children.'"
The alleged comments from Musk came as the billionaire was trying to gain more control of OpenAI after it was founded in 2015 and had floated several ways to do so.
As well as wanting more seats on OpenAI's board and to become its chief executive, Altman said Musk suggested OpenAI become a subsidiary of Tesla, his electric vehicle company.
The overarching goal for OpenAI was getting "more money faster", Altman said on Tuesday, recalling conversations that involved Musk about the company restructuring to become a more traditional for-profit entity.
Musk allegedly felt he should be in charge of such a company, in part because of his fame as a businessperson who could help OpenAI secure financial backing.
"If I make one tweet about this, it's instantly worth a ton," Altman recalled Musk saying.
But Altman said he, as well as OpenAI co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, decided that handing Musk such control in exchange for more or easier financing would not help OpenAI's mission or its pursuit of artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
"I was extremely uncomfortable with it," Altman said. "One of the reasons we started OpenAI was because we didn't think any one person should be in control of AGI."
AGI is loosely defined in the tech and AI community as an AI tool or model that becomes so capable and "intelligent" that it outperforms humans on most tasks.
Ultimately, Musk left OpenAI in early 2018 and stopped his quarterly $5 million donations to the company.
Altman described an email from Musk as "burned into my memory," in which he said OpenAI "had a zero per cent chance, not a one per cent chance, of success" without him.
When Altman offered Musk the option of investing in OpenAI when it formed a for-profit subsidiary in 2019, Musk declined.
"He said no because he would no longer invest in any startups he didn't control," Altman said.
Latest Stories
-
If NPP wants NDC votes, why reject your own? – Akomea pushes for Alan’s return
29 minutes
-
Ivory Coast will send officials to calm protests by cocoa farmers, source says
52 minutes
-
Bring Alan back – Nana Akomea pushes Bawumia to reconcile with former NPP heavyweight
1 hour
-
US inflation jumps to 3.8% as energy costs surge from Iran war
1 hour
-
Elon Musk said control of OpenAI should go to his children, Sam Altman tells jury
1 hour
-
Gideon Boako urges accountability, reform, and national policy direction on waste management
2 hours
-
Some landlords forcing students into prostitution through high rent – Rent Commissioner
2 hours
-
Landlords who remove tenants’ roofs over rent disputes risk jail – Rent Commissioner
2 hours
-
Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands
2 hours
-
Police arrest fetish priest over murder and mutilation of Kasoa trader
2 hours
-
Gender Minister leads support visit to family of abused child
2 hours
-
Fire destroys portion of 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng
2 hours
-
Construction begins on landmark TVET school in Wa West’s eastern corridor
2 hours
-
Ghanaians do not eat stability, inflation – Nana Akomea challenges gov’t economic gains
3 hours
-
Nana Akomea’s ‘Ghanaians do not eat stability’ comment is mere politics – Kwakye Ofosu
3 hours