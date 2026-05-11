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Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip

Source: BBC  
  11 May 2026 6:36pm
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US President Donald Trump is expected to bring a host of top business and technology industry executives on his trip to China this week.

Among those set to join the president on his official trip to Beijing are Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Larry Fink of BlackRock, as well as other executives from Meta, Visa, JP Morgan, Boeing, Cargill and more.

In total, 17 US executives will join Trump on the trip, a White House official with knowledge of the plans told the BBC.

The trip is seen as important for the US, as Trump will meet with President Xi Jinping at a time of growing economic and technological animosity between the two countries.

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