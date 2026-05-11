Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip

Audio By Carbonatix
US President Donald Trump is expected to bring a host of top business and technology industry executives on his trip to China this week.
Among those set to join the president on his official trip to Beijing are Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Larry Fink of BlackRock, as well as other executives from Meta, Visa, JP Morgan, Boeing, Cargill and more.
In total, 17 US executives will join Trump on the trip, a White House official with knowledge of the plans told the BBC.
The trip is seen as important for the US, as Trump will meet with President Xi Jinping at a time of growing economic and technological animosity between the two countries.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobia, reassures African travellers ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba official opening
25 minutes
-
SEC woos diaspora investors as Ghana Stock Exchange records strong performance
35 minutes
-
Dozens of Nigerian fishermen feared dead after Chad air strikes on Boko Haram
36 minutes
-
Sam George commends strong participation in One Million Coders Programme course rollout
43 minutes
-
GMA pushes preventive health with nationwide wellness walk campaign
47 minutes
-
France confirms first hantavirus case
48 minutes
-
Kejetia Roundabout littering: One jailed, five fined in KMA sanitation crackdown
48 minutes
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation over scandal threatening his job
48 minutes
-
United Party congratulates Black Princesses on World Cup qualification
49 minutes
-
Mahama arrives in Kenya for Africa Forward Summit
55 minutes