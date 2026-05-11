Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip

US President Donald Trump is expected to bring a host of top business and technology industry executives on his trip to China this week.

Among those set to join the president on his official trip to Beijing are Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Larry Fink of BlackRock, as well as other executives from Meta, Visa, JP Morgan, Boeing, Cargill and more.

In total, 17 US executives will join Trump on the trip, a White House official with knowledge of the plans told the BBC.

The trip is seen as important for the US, as Trump will meet with President Xi Jinping amid growing economic and technological animosity between the two countries.

In addition to Musk, Cook and Fink, the full list of the executives set to join Trump as part of the official US delegation to China is as follows:

Dina Powell McCormick, president and vice chair of Meta

Kelly Ortberg, president and chief executive of Boeing

Ryan McInerney, chief executive of Visa

Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of Blackstone

Brian Sikes, chief executive and chairman of Cargill

Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citi

Jim Anderson, chief executive of Coherent

Henry Lawrence Culp, chief executive of GE Aerospace

David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs

Jacob Thaysen, chief executive of Illumina

Michael Miebach, president of Mastercard

Chuck Robbins, chief executive and chairman of Cisco, had been invited to be a part of the trip, but is unable to due to earnings, according to a company spokeswoman.

Together, the executives represent a swath of US business interests, from social media and consumer hardware to computer chips and commercial manufacturing.

A spokeswoman for Illumina, a biotechnology company based in California, said Thaysen "is honoured to be part of the delegation" and that the company hopes the trip will be "an opportunity to strengthen relationships and shape the future of precision medicine."

Representatives of the other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump's visit to China marks a key test of a fragile trade truce between the two countries, following a tit-for-tat trade war that saw them impose tariffs that at times topped 100%.

The tariffs were paused in October 2025 after Trump's last meeting with Xi in South Korea.

Looming large over the upcoming meeting will be the US and Israel's war in Iran, which has already forced a delay to Trump and Xi's meeting.

Trump is expected to push China, which relies on Iran for cheap oil, to help facilitate an agreement between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

China also wants the conflict to end. It has limited the country's oil supply, hitting the buying power of other countries that import Chinese goods.

But China's vast oil reserves and diverse energy supply have helped it so far weather the fallout from the war better than many neighbours.

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