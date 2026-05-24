National

Enterprise Insurance pays over GH¢280m in claims in 2025

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  24 May 2026 7:43pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Enterprise Insurance Limited paid more than GH¢280 million in claims to policyholders across Ghana in 2025, reinforcing confidence in the insurance industry and the company’s commitment to customer support.

The insurance company said the claims payments supported thousands of individuals, families, and businesses recovering from unexpected losses, while demonstrating the company’s financial strength and reliability.

According to the company, its operations continue to be backed by an AAA credit rating from GCR Ratings, one of Africa’s leading rating agencies, reflecting Enterprise Insurance’s strong capacity to meet financial obligations even under challenging economic conditions.

It noted that the company had also made significant progress in improving the speed and transparency of claims processing.

One of the company’s flagship initiatives, the Same Day Motor Claims Service, introduced in March 2018, continued to provide quick settlements for minor motor insurance claims.

By the end of 2025, more than 2,000 customers had benefited from same-day claim settlements, with over GH¢ 2 million paid under the initiative.

Enterprise Insurance also introduced ClaimXpress, a digital platform that enables customers to track claims in real time, helping to improve communication and reduce uncertainty during the claims process.

The company disclosed that nearly 3,500 individual customers received about GH¢ 84 million in claims payments, while more than 3,200 businesses were paid approximately GH¢195 million.

According to them, these payments helped households recover from financial disruptions and enabled businesses to maintain operations after setbacks.

Enterprise Insurance, which began operations in the Gold Coast in 1924, said it remained focused on practical innovation, financial discipline, and responsive customer service.

It said that as the insurance landscape continued to evolve, the company’s focus would remain on timely claims payments, transparency, and strengthening customer trust through consistent service delivery.

Enterprise Insurance reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing reliable protection and efficient claims settlement to customers across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group