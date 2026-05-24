Enterprise Insurance pays over GH¢280m in claims in 2025

Enterprise Insurance Limited paid more than GH¢280 million in claims to policyholders across Ghana in 2025, reinforcing confidence in the insurance industry and the company’s commitment to customer support.

The insurance company said the claims payments supported thousands of individuals, families, and businesses recovering from unexpected losses, while demonstrating the company’s financial strength and reliability.

According to the company, its operations continue to be backed by an AAA credit rating from GCR Ratings, one of Africa’s leading rating agencies, reflecting Enterprise Insurance’s strong capacity to meet financial obligations even under challenging economic conditions.

It noted that the company had also made significant progress in improving the speed and transparency of claims processing.

One of the company’s flagship initiatives, the Same Day Motor Claims Service, introduced in March 2018, continued to provide quick settlements for minor motor insurance claims.

By the end of 2025, more than 2,000 customers had benefited from same-day claim settlements, with over GH¢ 2 million paid under the initiative.

Enterprise Insurance also introduced ClaimXpress, a digital platform that enables customers to track claims in real time, helping to improve communication and reduce uncertainty during the claims process.

The company disclosed that nearly 3,500 individual customers received about GH¢ 84 million in claims payments, while more than 3,200 businesses were paid approximately GH¢195 million.

According to them, these payments helped households recover from financial disruptions and enabled businesses to maintain operations after setbacks.

Enterprise Insurance, which began operations in the Gold Coast in 1924, said it remained focused on practical innovation, financial discipline, and responsive customer service.

It said that as the insurance landscape continued to evolve, the company’s focus would remain on timely claims payments, transparency, and strengthening customer trust through consistent service delivery.

Enterprise Insurance reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing reliable protection and efficient claims settlement to customers across the country.

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