We’re fully prepared and determined to secure victory – Black Stars assure Mahama

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Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew and head coach Carlos Queiroz have assured President John Dramani Mahama that the team is fully prepared and determined to secure victory in their World Cup opener against Panama.
The assurance came during a motivational Zoom call between the Presidency and the Black Stars on Wednesday, June 17.
Addressing the players and technical team, President Mahama said the entire nation was behind them and confident in their ability to deliver a strong performance. He commended the team's recent displays in friendly matches, describing them as valuable preparation for the tournament.
The President urged the players to remain united and play with determination, stressing that the Black Stars continue to be a source of national pride and a symbol of African football excellence.
He also encouraged the squad to draw inspiration from former captains and legends such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah, while expressing confidence in Jordan Ayew's leadership and the team's ability to perform on the world stage.
President Mahama further backed head coach Carlos Queiroz, saying he had shown enough promise to guide the team despite his relatively recent appointment. He noted that Ghanaians would be staying up to support the team and would be praying for success throughout the match.
Responding on behalf of the team, Jordan Ayew thanked the President for his support and assured him that the players were focused and ready for the challenge ahead.
"We are fully prepared and determined to secure victory," the captain said, adding that the team was committed to making Ghanaians proud.
Head coach Carlos Queiroz also expressed confidence in the squad, stating that the players understood their responsibilities and were ready to give their best. He described the President's message as a significant morale boost ahead of the crucial encounter.
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